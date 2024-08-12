Piper Sandler Upgrades Robinhood Markets (BIT:1HOOD)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Robinhood Markets (BIT:1HOOD) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.19% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets is €22.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of €16.88 to a high of €29.24. The average price target represents an increase of 36.19% from its latest reported closing price of €16.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets is 2,054MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 11.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HOOD is 0.86%, an increase of 21.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.63% to 620,294K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Index Venture Associates VI holds 43,404K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,638K shares , representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 40,941K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,712K shares , representing a decrease of 33.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 62.49% over the last quarter.

Ribbit Management Company holds 36,201K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,977K shares , representing a decrease of 21.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 38.06% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 23,809K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,127K shares , representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 10.54% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 22,761K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,184K shares , representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HOOD by 18.53% over the last quarter.

