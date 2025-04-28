Piper Sandler Upgrades Rithm Capital (RITM)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rithm Capital is $13.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 21.80% from its latest reported closing price of $10.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rithm Capital is 1,340MM, a decrease of 61.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rithm Capital. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RITM is 0.19%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 274,645K shares. The put/call ratio of RITM is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,287K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,475K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 7.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,238K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,012K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,784K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,807K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,494K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,415K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 7.83% over the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 8,405K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rithm Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industry. The Company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a portfolio of investments and operating businesses. New Residential has built a diversified, hard-to-replicate portfolio with high-quality investment strategies that have generated returns across different interest rate environments over time. New Residential's portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (including investments in operating entities consisting of servicing, origination, and affiliated businesses), residential securities (and associated called rights) and loans, and consumer loans. New Residential's investments in operating entities include its mortgage origination and servicing subsidiary, NewRez, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide services that are complementary to the origination and servicing businesses and other portfolios of mortgage related assets. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has a proven track record of performance, growing and protecting the value of its assets while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns and delivering over $3.4 billion in dividends to shareholders. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City.

