Piper Sandler Upgrades Rithm Capital - Preferred Stock (RITM.PRD)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Rithm Capital - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RITM.PRD) from Neutral to Overweight.

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rithm Capital - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RITM.PRD is 0.75%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 4,269K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,793K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RITM.PRD by 4.42% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 667K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM.PRD by 10.88% over the last quarter.

FFSAX - Touchstone Flexible Income Fund holds 290K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 202K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM.PRD by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

