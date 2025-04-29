Piper Sandler Upgrades Rithm Capital - Preferred Stock (RITM.PRC)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Rithm Capital - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RITM.PRC) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rithm Capital - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RITM.PRC is 0.68%, an increase of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 4,040K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,506K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RITM.PRC by 9.28% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 1,075K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 570K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM.PRC by 8.15% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 300K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 39.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RITM.PRC by 60.06% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 161K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 34.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RITM.PRC by 43.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.