Piper Sandler Upgrades Rithm Capital - Preferred Stock (RITM.PRB)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Rithm Capital - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RITM.PRB) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rithm Capital - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RITM.PRB is 0.70%, an increase of 31.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 3,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,078K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RITM.PRB by 5.61% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 1,024K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 404K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM.PRB by 9.13% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 120K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 34.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RITM.PRB by 39.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.