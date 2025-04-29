Piper Sandler Upgrades Rithm Capital (LSE:0K76)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Rithm Capital (LSE:0K76) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rithm Capital is 13.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 12.43 GBX to a high of 14.47 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.75% from its latest reported closing price of 10.46 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rithm Capital is 1,436MM, a decrease of 58.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rithm Capital. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K76 is 0.19%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 274,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,287K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,475K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K76 by 7.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,238K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,012K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K76 by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,784K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,807K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K76 by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,494K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,415K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K76 by 7.83% over the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 8,405K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

