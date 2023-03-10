Piper Sandler Upgrades Riskified (RSKD)

On March 10, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.81% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riskified is $6.71. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.81% from its latest reported closing price of $5.38.

The projected annual revenue for Riskified is $313MM, an increase of 19.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.28.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 8,213K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 99.93% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 5,325K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 5,298K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,997K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 35.12% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,450K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,450K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riskified. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSKD is 0.23%, a decrease of 30.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.84% to 55,645K shares. The put/call ratio of RSKD is 15.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Riskified Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. Riskified has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, Riskified’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—Riskified’s customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified drives higher sales and reduces fraud and other operating costs for its merchants and strives to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to its merchants’ performance prior to onboarding Riskified.

