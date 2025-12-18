Piper Sandler Upgrades Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.73% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ranger Energy Services is $17.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 24.73% from its latest reported closing price of $13.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ranger Energy Services is 781MM, an increase of 42.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ranger Energy Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNGR is 0.05%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 18,302K shares. The put/call ratio of RNGR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,513K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNGR by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,044K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNGR by 14.57% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 591K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNGR by 20.68% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 465K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNGR by 16.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

