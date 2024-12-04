Piper Sandler Upgrades Pure Storage (LSE:0KSA)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Pure Storage (LSE:0KSA) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.88% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage is 66.75 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 45.58 GBX to a high of 97.93 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 53.88% from its latest reported closing price of 43.38 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage is 3,034MM, a decrease of 1.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KSA is 0.27%, an increase of 20.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 312,667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 15,565K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,866K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,786K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,770K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 26.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,659K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,505K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 27.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,734K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,769K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 28.92% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,806K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,054K shares , representing an increase of 25.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.