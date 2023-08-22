Piper Sandler Upgrades Provident Financial Services (PFS)

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Services is 20.66. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 24.43% from its latest reported closing price of 16.60.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Services is 703MM, an increase of 43.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Services. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFS is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.82% to 63,250K shares. The put/call ratio of PFS is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,217K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,231K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 16.48% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,193K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 15.81% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,923K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 18.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,871K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Provident Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc., which reported assets of $12.92 billion as of December 31, 2020. With $9.84 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

