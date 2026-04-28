Piper Sandler Upgrades Organon (OGN)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Organon (NYSE:OGN) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.83% Downside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Organon is $8.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.83% from its latest reported closing price of $13.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Organon is 6,683MM, an increase of 7.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organon. This is an decrease of 338 owner(s) or 35.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGN is 0.03%, an increase of 64.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.42% to 197,026K shares. The put/call ratio of OGN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,571K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares , representing an increase of 51.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,472K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,835K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 36.77% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,882K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,502K shares , representing a decrease of 38.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 49.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,600K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,816K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 4,347K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,142K shares , representing an increase of 27.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 9.18% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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