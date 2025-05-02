Piper Sandler Upgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NFBK) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is $12.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.63% from its latest reported closing price of $11.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is 166MM, an increase of 29.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northfield Bancorp, Inc.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFBK is 0.03%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 30,234K shares. The put/call ratio of NFBK is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,198K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,178K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287K shares , representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 885K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 881K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 51.53% over the last quarter.

Northfield Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey.

