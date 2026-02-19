Piper Sandler Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NIC)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.71% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nicolet Bankshares is $166.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.71% from its latest reported closing price of $153.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nicolet Bankshares is 324MM, a decrease of 16.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nicolet Bankshares. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIC is 0.13%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 9,371K shares. The put/call ratio of NIC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nicolet Bankshares holds 883K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 10.49% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 450K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing an increase of 31.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 58.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 399K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 2.40% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 388K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing a decrease of 39.13%.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 339K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares , representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 4.95% over the last quarter.

