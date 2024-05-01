Piper Sandler Upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.08% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for New York Community Bancorp is 4.45. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 68.08% from its latest reported closing price of 2.65.

The projected annual revenue for New York Community Bancorp is 2,296MM, a decrease of 18.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 989 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Community Bancorp. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYCB is 0.18%, an increase of 22.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 567,842K shares. The put/call ratio of NYCB is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 62,579K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,669K shares , representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 22.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 21,913K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,580K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 19.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,421K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,279K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 18.85% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 19,761K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,101K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 38.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,475K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,661K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 21.59% over the last quarter.

New York Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2020, the Company reported assets of $56.3 billion, loans of $42.9 billion, deposits of $32.4 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

