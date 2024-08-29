Piper Sandler Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (LSE:0K6R)

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Neurocrine Biosciences (LSE:0K6R) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.03% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is 175.10 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 132.15 GBX to a high of 229.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 31.03% from its latest reported closing price of 133.63 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 2,153MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K6R is 0.31%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 107,695K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,199K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K6R by 0.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,130K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6R by 3.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,532K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6R by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,468K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6R by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,363K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K6R by 84.37% over the last quarter.

