Piper Sandler Upgrades Netscout Systems (NTCT)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netscout Systems is 34.78. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $38.12. The average price target represents an increase of 17.43% from its latest reported closing price of 29.62.

The projected annual revenue for Netscout Systems is 946MM, an increase of 3.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netscout Systems. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTCT is 0.19%, a decrease of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 83,926K shares. The put/call ratio of NTCT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,410K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,470K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 3.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,071K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,962K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,375K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,085K shares, representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 14.82% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,590K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,645K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 24.23% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 3,286K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Netscout Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Its market and technology leadership stems from combining its patented smart data technology with smart analytics. The company provides real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Its approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Its nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets.

