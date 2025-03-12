Piper Sandler Upgrades Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Myriad Genetics (NasdaqGS:MYGN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.10% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 84.10% from its latest reported closing price of $10.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is 815MM, a decrease of 2.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYGN is 0.08%, an increase of 32.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 113,670K shares. The put/call ratio of MYGN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,005K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,717K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 93.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,889K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,771K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 49.74% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,345K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,177K shares , representing a decrease of 19.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 56.70% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 4,157K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing an increase of 69.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 115.56% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,972K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,956K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 48.42% over the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

