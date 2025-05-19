Piper Sandler Upgrades Methanex (MEOH)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Methanex (NasdaqGS:MEOH) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.32% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Methanex is $36.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.24 to a high of $49.40. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from its latest reported closing price of $33.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Methanex is 4,993MM, an increase of 34.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Methanex. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEOH is 0.29%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 52,707K shares. The put/call ratio of MEOH is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 12,757K shares representing 18.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,809K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEOH by 54.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,615K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,837K shares , representing a decrease of 33.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEOH by 92.33% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,633K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620K shares , representing a decrease of 113.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEOH by 81.45% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,279K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEOH by 31.95% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,289K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing an increase of 25.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEOH by 78.16% over the last quarter.

Methanex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets.

