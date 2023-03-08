Piper Sandler Upgrades Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

On March 7, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.16% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercantile Bank is $40.09. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.16% from its latest reported closing price of $34.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mercantile Bank is $221MM, an increase of 20.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.64.

Mercantile Bank Declares $0.33 Dividend

On January 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $34.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.65%, the lowest has been 2.29%, and the highest has been 6.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 593K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBWM by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 493K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 436K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBWM by 6.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 387K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBWM by 11.25% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 367K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBWM by 0.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercantile Bank. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBWM is 0.07%, a decrease of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 10,087K shares. The put/call ratio of MBWM is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

Mercantile Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.4 billion and operates 44 banking offices.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.