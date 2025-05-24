Piper Sandler Upgrades Macerich (BMV:MAC)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Macerich (BMV:MAC) from Underweight to Neutral.

Smead Capital Management holds 18,214K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,950K shares , representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 12.98% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 16,572K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,491K shares , representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 8.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,839K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,725K shares , representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 24.01% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,591K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,495K shares , representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 31.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,724K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,839K shares , representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 21.54% over the last quarter.

