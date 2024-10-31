Piper Sandler Upgrades Leggett & Platt (LSE:0JTT)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Leggett & Platt (LSE:0JTT) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.42% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Leggett & Platt is 12.90 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 11.10 GBX to a high of 14.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.42% from its latest reported closing price of 12.12 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Leggett & Platt is 5,085MM, an increase of 14.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leggett & Platt. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JTT is 0.07%, an increase of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.90% to 126,805K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 14,042K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing an increase of 81.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JTT by 210.40% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 9,187K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,668K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 4,866K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares , representing an increase of 42.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JTT by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,554K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,431K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTT by 57.67% over the last quarter.

