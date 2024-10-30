Piper Sandler Upgrades Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.43% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Leggett & Platt is $12.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.43% from its latest reported closing price of $12.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Leggett & Platt is 5,415MM, an increase of 21.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leggett & Platt. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEG is 0.07%, an increase of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.39% to 126,831K shares. The put/call ratio of LEG is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 14,042K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing an increase of 81.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 210.40% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 9,187K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,668K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 4,866K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares , representing an increase of 42.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,554K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,431K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 57.67% over the last quarter.

Leggett & Platt Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leggett & Platt is an American diversified manufacturer that designs and produces various engineered components and products that can be found in homes and automobiles. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

