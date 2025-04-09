Piper Sandler Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (WBAG:KDP)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Keurig Dr Pepper (WBAG:KDP) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keurig Dr Pepper. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDP is 0.29%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.11% to 1,318,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 109,169K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,237K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 18.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 60,603K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,957K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 54,656K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,183K shares , representing an increase of 26.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 16.71% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 43,741K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,723K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 9.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,133K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,339K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 11.13% over the last quarter.

