Piper Sandler Upgrades Investar Holding (ISTR)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Investar Holding (NasdaqGM:ISTR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.57% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Investar Holding is $23.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $24.94. The average price target represents an increase of 25.57% from its latest reported closing price of $18.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Investar Holding is 112MM, an increase of 26.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investar Holding. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISTR is 0.06%, an increase of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 7,623K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 522K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares , representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 346K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 11.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 290K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 31.09% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 254K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 54.64% over the last quarter.

Investar Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 31 branch locations serving south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and southwest Alabama. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had 323 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.3 billion.

