Piper Sandler Upgrades Investar Holding (ISTR)

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.60% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Investar Holding is 14.98. The forecasts range from a low of 11.87 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 34.60% from its latest reported closing price of 11.13.

The projected annual revenue for Investar Holding is 107MM, an increase of 16.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investar Holding. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISTR is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 6,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 974K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 35.50% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 593K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 0.99% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 361K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 13.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 275K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 29.22% over the last quarter.

Investar Holding Background Information



Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 31 branch locations serving south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and southwest Alabama. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had 323 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.3 billion.

