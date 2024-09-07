Piper Sandler Upgrades Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NasdaqGS:ITCI) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.71% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is $96.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.71% from its latest reported closing price of $73.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 695MM, an increase of 23.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITCI is 0.33%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.58% to 111,769K shares. The put/call ratio of ITCI is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,718K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,855K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,435K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares , representing an increase of 48.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 88.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,207K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,000K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares , representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 36.99% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,937K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 29.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 87.84% over the last quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

