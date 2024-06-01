Piper Sandler Upgrades Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Independent Bank Group (NasdaqGS:IBTX) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.18% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank Group is 47.50. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.18% from its latest reported closing price of 46.04.

The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank Group is 731MM, an increase of 51.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBTX is 0.13%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 37,936K shares. The put/call ratio of IBTX is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,435K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 13.23% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,608K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,149K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares , representing an increase of 16.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,120K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 13.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,105K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Independent Bank Group Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in the market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

