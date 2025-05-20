Piper Sandler Upgrades ImmunityBio (IBRX)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for ImmunityBio (NasdaqGS:IBRX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 304.05% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ImmunityBio is $11.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 304.05% from its latest reported closing price of $2.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ImmunityBio is 3,501MM, an increase of 11,113.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImmunityBio. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBRX is 0.05%, an increase of 28.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.86% to 92,137K shares. The put/call ratio of IBRX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,264K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares , representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 0.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,733K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,720K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 32.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,650K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,365K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 28.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,289K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,841K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 33.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,924K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 31.18% over the last quarter.

ImmunityBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) is an innovative, clinical-stage, immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat cancer and infectious diseases. NantKwest is the leading producer of clinical dose forms of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. The activated NK cell platform is designed to destroy cancer and virally-infected cells. The safety of these optimized, activated NK cells-as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers-has been tested in phase I clinical trials in Canada and Europe, as well as in multiple phase I and II clinical trials in the United States. By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, NantKwest's goal is to transform medicine by bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. NantKwest is a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.