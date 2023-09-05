Piper Sandler Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.37% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Pacific Properties is 6.22. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.37% from its latest reported closing price of 7.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Pacific Properties is 1,075MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties Declares $0.12 Dividend

On June 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $7.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.69%, the lowest has been 2.65%, and the highest has been 23.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Pacific Properties. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPP is 0.07%, a decrease of 38.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 159,721K shares. The put/call ratio of HPP is 3.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,029K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,361K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 40.72% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 6,896K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing an increase of 74.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 121.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,201K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,319K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 46.92% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,433K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 99.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 6,468.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,403K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 41.41% over the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.