Piper Sandler Upgrades HubSpot (HUBS)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.19% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for HubSpot is 567.88. The forecasts range from a low of 476.72 to a high of $697.20. The average price target represents an increase of 13.19% from its latest reported closing price of 501.70.

The projected annual revenue for HubSpot is 2,102MM, an increase of 2.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1400 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.45%, a decrease of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.06% to 54,200K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,717K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,093K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 3.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,483K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,367K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 5.55% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,265K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 9.22% over the last quarter.

HubSpot Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet its customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

