Piper Sandler Upgrades Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)

On February 28, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Hometrust Bancshares from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.63% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hometrust Bancshares is $28.99. The forecasts range from a low of $25.76 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1.63% from its latest reported closing price of $28.52.

The projected annual revenue for Hometrust Bancshares is $190MM, an increase of 24.23%. The projected annual EPS is $2.94, an increase of 21.98%.

Hometrust Bancshares Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $28.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,448K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 580K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 2.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 418K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 377K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 369K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 0.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hometrust Bancshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTBI is 0.06%, a decrease of 25.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 10,734K shares. The put/call ratio of HTBI is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

HomeTrust Bancshares Background Information

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $3.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 40 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). The Bank is the 2nd largest community bank headquartered in North Carolina.

