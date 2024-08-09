Piper Sandler Upgrades Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.00% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Heritage Insurance Holdings is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.00% from its latest reported closing price of $8.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Insurance Holdings is 695MM, a decrease of 9.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 12.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTG is 0.06%, an increase of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.30% to 17,417K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTG is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,617K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares , representing a decrease of 17.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 747K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DWAS - Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 726K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 725K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 49.15% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 687K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares , representing a decrease of 31.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 33.89% over the last quarter.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

