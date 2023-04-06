Piper Sandler Upgrades Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hercules Capital is $15.94. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.60% from its latest reported closing price of $12.49.

The projected annual revenue for Hercules Capital is $394MM, an increase of 22.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Diligent Investors holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 87.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 36.44% over the last quarter.

Comerica Securities holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 23.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Old Port Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 1.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hercules Capital. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTGC is 0.24%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.36% to 35,948K shares. The put/call ratio of HTGC is 2.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

Hercules Capital Background Information

Hercules Capital, Inc. is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.1 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

