Piper Sandler Upgrades Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Hanmi Financial (NasdaqGS:HAFC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.60% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hanmi Financial is $21.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.60% from its latest reported closing price of $21.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hanmi Financial is 309MM, an increase of 34.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanmi Financial. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAFC is 0.06%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 31,422K shares. The put/call ratio of HAFC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,954K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,115K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,073K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares , representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 51.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 956K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 795K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares , representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Hanmi Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.