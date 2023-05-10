Piper Sandler Upgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is 53.83. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 76.04% from its latest reported closing price of 30.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Halozyme Therapeutics is 906MM, an increase of 28.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 927 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halozyme Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HALO is 0.45%, an increase of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 157,373K shares. The put/call ratio of HALO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,141K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 68.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,005K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,638K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 39.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,176K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,026K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 30.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,108K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,120K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 32.50% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 3,984K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,419K shares, representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALO by 14.53% over the last quarter.

Halozyme Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx and Horizon Therapeutics. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego.

See all Halozyme Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.