Piper Sandler Upgrades Globus Medical (GMED)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.65% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Globus Medical is 62.69. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.65% from its latest reported closing price of 64.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Globus Medical is 1,248MM, a decrease of 34.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globus Medical. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMED is -3.10%, an increase of 1,223.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 135,491K shares. The put/call ratio of GMED is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,662K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,909K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 67.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,678K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 3.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,502K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,668K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,250K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 84.83% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,017K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,906K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 89.07% over the last quarter.

Globus Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.