Piper Sandler Upgrades German American Bancorp (GABC)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for German American Bancorp (NasdaqGS:GABC) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.92% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for German American Bancorp is $48.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.92% from its latest reported closing price of $40.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for German American Bancorp is 283MM, a decrease of 17.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in German American Bancorp. This is an decrease of 118 owner(s) or 33.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GABC is 0.07%, an increase of 35.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.13% to 20,164K shares. The put/call ratio of GABC is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,829K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,414K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 1.24% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,152K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares , representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 915K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 508K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 5.49% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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