Piper Sandler Upgrades Forge Global Holdings (FRGE)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.93% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Forge Global Holdings is $38.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 146.93% from its latest reported closing price of $15.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Forge Global Holdings is 171MM, an increase of 100.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forge Global Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRGE is 0.01%, an increase of 15.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 77,397K shares. The put/call ratio of FRGE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROB Exploration holds 24,230K shares representing 196.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 4,944K shares representing 40.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,685K shares , representing a decrease of 55.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 55.48% over the last quarter.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 4,450K shares representing 36.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 30.03% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 3,585K shares representing 29.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,705K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 85.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,180K shares representing 25.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 28.93% over the last quarter.

