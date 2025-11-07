Piper Sandler Upgrades First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for First Northwest Bancorp (NasdaqGM:FNWB) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.65% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Northwest Bancorp is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.65% from its latest reported closing price of $8.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Northwest Bancorp is 102MM, an increase of 69.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Northwest Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNWB is 0.06%, an increase of 16.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 5,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 937K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares , representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 34.92% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 524K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 35.21% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 335K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 279K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 32.02% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 263K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

