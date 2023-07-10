Piper Sandler Upgrades First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Financial Bancorp is 24.07. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.08% from its latest reported closing price of 20.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial Bancorp is 813MM, an increase of 12.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

First Financial Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $20.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.23%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 7.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFBC is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 88,887K shares. The put/call ratio of FFBC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,561K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,451K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,860K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,129K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 28.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,576K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 89.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,776K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors holds 2,751K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 92,052.97% over the last quarter.

First Financial Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $15.9 billion in assets, $10.2 billion in loans, $11.7 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Company operated 141 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.