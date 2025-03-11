Piper Sandler Upgrades First Citizens BancShares (FCNCB)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for First Citizens BancShares (OTCPK:FCNCB) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.81% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Citizens BancShares is $2,124.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,706.30 to a high of $2,439.08. The average price target represents an increase of 44.81% from its latest reported closing price of $1,467.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens BancShares is 4,839MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 107.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCB is 0.13%, an increase of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.63% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCB by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Diversified Trust holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FAVFX - Fidelity Advisor Value Fund holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCB by 35.31% over the last quarter.

