Piper Sandler Upgrades Etsy (ETSY)

On April 4, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.81% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Etsy is $139.03. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 26.81% from its latest reported closing price of $109.64.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is $2,783MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRGWX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 19.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 25.81% over the last quarter.

Benjamin F. Edwards holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FHELX - Delaware Hedged U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund Class R6 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 8.38% over the last quarter.

VTCLX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Capital Appreciation Fund Admiral Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RISN - Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 306.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 66.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 144,714K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Etsy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

