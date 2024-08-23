Piper Sandler Upgrades Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.06% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Estée Lauder Companies is $137.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $200.55. The average price target represents an increase of 50.06% from its latest reported closing price of $91.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Estée Lauder Companies is 20,544MM, an increase of 31.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estée Lauder Companies. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.22%, an increase of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 235,542K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 7,923K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 31.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,583K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 67.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 69.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,946K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,944K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 3.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,870K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,677K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,267K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,505K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 84.55% over the last quarter.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.