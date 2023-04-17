Piper Sandler Upgrades Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $299.10. The forecasts range from a low of $220.18 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.18% from its latest reported closing price of $208.90.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is $3,242MM, an increase of 39.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCIX - Delaware Smid Cap Growth Fund holds 196K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 26.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 61.78% over the last quarter.

Decade Renewable Partners holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

E Fund Management Co. holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 48.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 66.33% over the last quarter.

National Pension Service holds 187K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 17.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an increase of 179 owner(s) or 10.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.47%, a decrease of 21.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 114,000K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Enphase Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries.

