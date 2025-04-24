Piper Sandler Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (XTRA:EWL)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Edwards Lifesciences (XTRA:EWL) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.82% Upside

As of April 23, 2025, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is 70,33 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 53,43 € to a high of 81,96 €. The average price target represents an increase of 17.82% from its latest reported closing price of 59,69 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is 7,338MM, an increase of 32.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,053 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is an decrease of 353 owner(s) or 14.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWL is 0.24%, an increase of 9.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 560,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,211K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,533K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 23.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,493K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,120K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 18,392K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,372K shares , representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 18,125K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,306K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 88.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,965K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,777K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 7.40% over the last quarter.

