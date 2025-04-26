Piper Sandler Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (BMV:EW)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Edwards Lifesciences (BMV:EW) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW is 0.48%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 713,834K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,211K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,533K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 23.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,493K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,120K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 18,392K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,372K shares , representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 18,125K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,306K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 88.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,965K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,777K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.