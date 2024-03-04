Piper Sandler Upgrades Dutch Bros (BROS)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.70% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dutch Bros is 35.51. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.70% from its latest reported closing price of 29.67.

The projected annual revenue for Dutch Bros is 1,301MM, an increase of 34.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dutch Bros. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 16.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROS is 0.34%, an increase of 15.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 92,972K shares. The put/call ratio of BROS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSG Consumer Partners holds 46,551K shares representing 57.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,486K shares, representing a decrease of 14.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 8.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,167K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 31.28% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,959K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,059K shares, representing an increase of 22.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 64.37% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,197K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 10.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,611K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 22.31% over the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dutch Bros is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what the company does, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. Dutch Bros is more than just the products the company serves—it is dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of its employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, its unique drive-thru experience and its community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 471 locations in 11 states as of June 30, 2021.

