Piper Sandler Upgrades Dow Chemical (DOW)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dow Chemical is $59.11. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from its latest reported closing price of $56.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dow Chemical is $52,469MM, a decrease of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.46.

Dow Chemical Declares $0.70 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $56.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.47%, the lowest has been 3.95%, and the highest has been 12.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alan B. Lancz & Associates holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

XTR - Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 43.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Greenleaf Trust holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VMVLX - Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 192K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing a decrease of 59.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 13.51% over the last quarter.

SPUSX - Symmetry Panoramic US Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 214.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 55.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dow Chemical. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOW is 0.36%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 525,720K shares. The put/call ratio of DOW is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Dow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through its materials science expertise and collaboration with its partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020.

See all Dow Chemical regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.