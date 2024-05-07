Piper Sandler Upgrades Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Design Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DSGN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.41% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Design Therapeutics is 4.76. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 30.41% from its latest reported closing price of 3.65.

The projected annual revenue for Design Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Design Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGN is 0.07%, an increase of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.76% to 32,709K shares. The put/call ratio of DSGN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 6,526K shares representing 11.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 5,033K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,832K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,701K shares , representing a decrease of 47.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 28.97% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,500K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,481K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 19.35% over the last quarter.

Design Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Design Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on a platform of gene targeted chimera (GeneTAC™) small molecules. The company’s lead program is focused on the treatment of Friedreich ataxia, followed by a program in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and discovery efforts for multiple other serious degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions.

