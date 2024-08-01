Piper Sandler Upgrades Dayforce (DAY)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Piper Sandler upgraded their outlook for Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.90% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dayforce is $68.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.90% from its latest reported closing price of $59.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dayforce is 1,757MM, an increase of 11.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dayforce. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAY is 0.11%, an increase of 20.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 221,501K shares. The put/call ratio of DAY is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,194K shares representing 12.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,316K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 16,055K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,995K shares , representing an increase of 25.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,589K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,183K shares , representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 15,276K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,011K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 0.26% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 10,678K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,758K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Dayforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ceridian is a global human capital management technology company serving more than 50 countries. our offering includes the award winning, cloud-based dayforce hcm, global solutions, and small business payroll. ceridian. makes work life better™ for more information about ceridian solutions call 1-800-729-7655 or visit www.ceridian.com.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.